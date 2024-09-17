macOS Sequoia, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for Macintosh computers available now for download, is compatible with a wide range of models: from the 2020 MacBook Air and 2018 Pro onwards, to the 2018 Mac mini and later, not to mention the 2019 iMac and iMac Pro or later, and the entire 2019 Mac Pro and 2022 Mac Studio line and later. An important new feature that characterizes Sequoia is the introduction of theiPhone Mirroringa feature that lets you control your iPhone directly from your Mac using your keyboard and mouse. The integration, introduced via an app that doesn’t currently work in Europe, lets you drag and drop between the two devices, launch iPhone apps from your Mac, and view your phone’s notifications on your computer.

There window management has been made more efficient thanks to window tiling, which allows you to organize and anchor windows to the screen quickly and intuitively. Dragging a window to the edge of the screen displays an area where you can position it precisely. Another new feature is thesharing previewwhich shows users what they are about to share before they confirm the operation. This feature, compatible with Zoom, FaceTime and other apps, offers greater control over sharing content. Safari 18, the new version of Apple’s browser, introduces several improvements, including a no distraction function which helps users to get rid of advertisements and pop ups on web pages.

Password management has been simplified thanks to the new Password appwhich offers even more intuitive access to passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords and other credentials. The app can sync passwords across Apple devices and even Windows devices using the iCloud for Windows app. For developers, Game Porting Toolkit 2 makes it easier to migrate games to Apple devices, delivering smoother frame rates and improved power management across the Mac lineup with a completely redesigned Game Mode.

AppleIntelligenceApple’s new artificial intelligence system, promises to improve the user experience on Mac, iPhone and iPad. This system will offer advanced writing tools to rewrite, correct and summarize text in various apps, and will allow you to create images in different styles. In addition, a new feature in Photos will allow you to create videos from existing photos and videos, based on a description provided by the user. Siri will also benefit from AI-based updates, with ChatGPT integration. However, at the time of writing, it is unclear when Apple will launch these features in Europe, for now they are only the prerogative of the US.