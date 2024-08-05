Ducati is the benchmark in MotoGP, and there is little doubt about that. It has won nine of the ten Grand Prix races it has contested so far and its riders currently occupy the top four positions in the world championship standings.

This alone would be enough to paint the 2024 World Championship red, but the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is continuing to shatter records. The hat-trick signed at Silverstone by Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia, in fact, represented the seventh consecutive race in which Ducati monopolized the podium. A feat that no other brand had ever achieved before. Among other things, to do so it brought six different riders to the podium (the only ones still missing are Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli).

In total, therefore, we can speak of 21 consecutive podiums, with a streak that began in the Spanish Grand Prix which you can see summarised in the table below.

Competition Track Winner 2nd place 3rd place Spanish GP Jerez Pecco Bagnaia Marc Márquez Marco Bezzecchi French GP Le Mans Jorge Martin Marc Márquez Pecco Bagnaia Catalan GP Barcelona Pecco Bagnaia Jorge Martin Marc Márquez Italian GP Mugello Pecco Bagnaia Enea Bastianini Jorge Martin Dutch GP Assent Pecco Bagnaia Jorge Martin Enea Bastianini German GP Saxony Ring Pecco Bagnaia Marc Márquez Alex Marquez British GP Silverstone Enea Bastianini Jorge Martin Pecco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But the British Grand Prix was not only important for this, because for the second time in its history Ducati was able to place eight bikes in the top 10. Something it had previously achieved last season, on the occasion of the German Grand Prix. Race in which, just like in Silverstone, it had also monopolized the top 5.

Finally, the name of Pecco Bagnaia is becoming more and more inextricably linked to Ducati. In addition to being the only rider to have brought it to the title in the premier class twice, since the triumph at Sachsenring he is also the one with the most successes in the history of the brand, with 24 seals. The third place at Silverstone instead made him the one with the most podiums, with 43. Just like for victories, he overtook Casey Stoner, who had collected 42. Third then is Andrea Dovizioso with 40.