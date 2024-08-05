Another tragedy has occurred in the Adda River, which has unfortunately recently been the scene of several tragedies. In this case it cost the life of a 24 year old boywho drowned yesterday after diving into the river near Cassano D’Adda. Extracted still alive but in desperate conditions, he died shortly after his arrival at the hospital in Melzo.

The Adda River and in general the water courses and basins in Italy, in recent months, have unfortunately been the scene of numerous tragedies, which have often led to the death of people, most of the time very young. As in this case, for example, in which the victim was a boy of just 24 years old.

The young man had arrived in the morning on the banks of the river, in the Groppello area. Cassano D’Addaalong with some friends. Perhaps the high temperatures pushed him to dive into the water, where he was surprised by a current that was too strong, against which he was unable to do anything.

Friends saw him sink and not resurface, so they immediately alerted the rescuerswho also promptly reached the area. The Fire Brigade and the 118 medical personnel rushed to the scene. After long and difficult operations, the operators managed to extract him from the water, on a bank that is about 500 meters from the point where he had dived.

Her conditions they appeared right away dramaticso it was decided to transport him with extreme urgency to the nearest hospital, the one in Melzo. Shortly after his arrival at the hospital, however, his heart stopped and he was declared deadThe investigation will try to shed light on this tragedy and clarify the exact dynamics and causes of the 24-year-old’s death.