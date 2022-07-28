Google Camera has a function capable of detecting faces taken frequently, useful for those who need to see immediately which shot is better than other shots taken to the same person. In fact, it is this system that suggests the most beautiful photos, but currently the function is not active. In fact, the parent company has disabled the feature. Don’t worry: it is only a momentary procedure and soon you will be back to using this service!

If you think you are not among those who use such a function, we can tell you that you are wrong; in addition to offering the facial recognition service (without sending sensitive data to Google or third parties) and guaranteeing the choice of the best shots, it is also included automatic white balance and greater accuracy towards your own skin tones. All this is called Frequent Faces and, some more and some less or unconsciously, they got to know the function closely.

Google Camera will be back soon, but it is not known when

Actually giving the report was not the same Googlebut rather several users who have reported this lack directly on a thread on the Google forum. The latter collects the various reports or advice from users and it is from here that the company team got its hands on announcing the momentary deactivation. Unfortunately they did not specify the reason for this decision, nor when it will be reactivated. So rest assured: you don’t have a problem with the service, nor does it depend on your phone. We will of course keep you updated on further developments in the coming months.

“This feature has been temporarily disabled and a fix is ​​on the way. There is no time frame for the release yet. I will keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available “ explained to users the team assigned to restore the normality of the suspended service.