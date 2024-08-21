Ducati had another excellent Grand Prix last weekend in Austria. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer monopolized the top four positions in Sunday’s race, with another win for Pecco Bagnaia, his seventh of the 2024 season. The reigning champion was followed by Jorge Martin, the only one capable of keeping up with him, with Enea Bastianini in third and Marc Marquez who recovered to fourth after a mistake at the start caused by a technical problem.

The appointment at the Red Bull Ring was very important for the Italian brand, beyond the top 4, as some records of the premier class were shattered. Among others, Austria Ducati broke the record for hat-tricks, eight consecutive, consolidating its lead in the constructors’ standings. It is also the 17th hat-trick in MotoGP, thus equaling Honda’s record.

With these results, it is clear that the brand can be very happy with its current moment in the world championship. These feelings were expressed by Gigi Dall’Igna in his usual post-race analysis. The Venetian engineer praised his riders, especially the superiority of Bagnaia, the intelligence of Martin and the comeback of Marquez.

“It’s another extraordinary poker. More records that go down in the annals of history with another podium entirely composed of Ducatis. On this track we are winners for the ninth time and this success marks Bagnaia’s 25th in MotoGP, the third consecutive here,” began the General Manager of Ducati Corse. “Bagnaia joins the ten riders with the most victories in the history of the premier class and he does so with a long race that he practically dominated from start to finish and with a double after Saturday’s triumph in the Sprint.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It was an unshakeable superiority, with a disarming authority and an exemplary management of the race in a very delicate context, due to the high temperatures on a track where avoiding slipstreams is a particularly important aspect. And so it was: after taking the lead of the race, he always kept it under control, with an impressive pace and incredible lucidity, never leaving his opponents any chance to reply, landing his decisive “blow” when it was time to determine the victory. An absolute champion. As was to be expected, Pecco had more to offer than anyone else,” he continued.

He then spoke about the second overall place: “However, an excellent Martin also showed all his talent in the race, after a stratospheric pole position. He had a speed and consistency that none of the others possessed. He was the only one who tried to counter Bagnaia, knowing that, without taking unnecessary risks, he would finish in second place, already thinking about the next appointment”.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini and Márquez’s weekends were the next ones Dall’Igna analyzed: “Pecco and Jorge rode a totally different race to Enea’s, who couldn’t keep up with their pace, but kept his pursuers at bay. An excellent third place, the result of a good start and initial determination that put him ahead straight away. Marc Márquez staged another spectacular and exciting comeback. Even with a few ailments, due to the unfortunate start and the initial contact with Franco Morbidelli, in a Grand Prix in which he felt competitive as always. This aspect is very satisfying for us”.

Finally, he also expressed his satisfaction for the race of Marco Bezzecchi, who we finally saw competitive and almost at ease on the Ducati: “Marco Bezzecchi’s race was also superlative, he did a great performance with some breathtaking overtaking, well done! It is not surprising that the first four positions of the race reflect the general world championship standings and therefore the real values ​​of the championship on the track. Thanks to all our riders, who honor the strength of our bike and, above all, a special thanks to all the boys and girls of Ducati Corse for their precious work”.