Chilpancingo.- A human head was left last night inside a cooler outside a bar located on the Costera Miguel Alemán in Acapulco.

Armed men left the human remains in front of the door of the establishment called La Norteña, which was packed with customers.

Several units of the National Guard and police arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area while experts collected evidence. During the early hours of Wednesday, another group of armed men doused a car with gasoline and set it on fire at the entrance to the community of La Venta, also in the municipality of Acapulco.

Last Monday morning, a commando set fire to seven vehicles that were in the Villas de El Quemado Housing Unit, in the urban area of ​​that port.