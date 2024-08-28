The puzzle of the 2025 calendar is starting to come together thanks to the pieces that are being put together little by little. Today, in fact, another race has been made official: Brno is back on the calendar, a welcome return for fans and nostalgics who experienced the racing atmosphere in the Czech Republic. The Brno racetrack will not only return to the calendar from 2025, but has also signed a contract that includes the presence of the Czech track up to and including 2029.

The debut on the Czech track for the MotoGP was in 1965 and, since then, 50 Grand Prix have been held, becoming one of the most popular stages among fans. Initially, it was held on a road track, but in 1987 MotoGP moved to a permanent circuit that remained on the calendar until 2020, with the sole exception of 1992. The last winner in Brno was Brad Binder riding a KTM. The South African at the time had preceded Franco Morbidelli, second with the Yamaha of the then Petronas team, while the only Ducati on the podium was that of Johann Zarco, third with the Desmosedici of the Esponsorama team. In 2020 Pecco Bagnaia did not race, having fractured his tibia in Brno.

Next year we start from scratch: back to Brno, with the Czech Republic having its Grand Prix again after four years. “I have always been confident that MotoGP will return to Brno,” said Jan Stovicek, president of the Autoklub Czech Republic. Riders, team representatives, Dorna and the FIM have often asked me over the years for updates on what is happening and when we will be back. The reason? Everyone loves Brno!”

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Race start Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The circuit, owned at the time by the Abraham family, had dropped out of the calendar due to financial problems. However, the ownership has now changed and work has been carried out that will allow a return to one of the most beloved tracks: “Now, with the change of ownership of the circuit, it is possible. It has been decided to invest in the development of this iconic facility. A big thank you goes to the Czech government and Prime Minister Fiala, the South Moravian region and Governor Grolich, as well as the city of Brno and Mayor Vankova, as well as the partner Creditas Group”.

“I am pleased with the successful conclusion of the negotiations,” says Karel Hubacek, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Automotodrom Brno. “It is the result of the constructive approach of all parties involved. I thank the Autoclub of the Czech Republic and Dorna Sports for their genuine support of the idea of ​​returning the Masaryk Circuit to the calendar of the most prestigious motorcycle racing championship in the world. At the same time, I greatly appreciate the favorable position taken by the government, the South Moravian Region and the City of Brno. We are now focused on the next key steps in the preparation of the event, to ensure an exceptional experience for fans.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, echoed these words: “We are delighted to announce our return to Brno. It is part of our tradition and it is a fantastic track where some memorable episodes in our long history have taken place. We are really excited to return, and even more so than in the past, with a weekend enriched by the Tissot Sprint, which will give the public present the chance to enjoy the experience even more and see their heroes up close. I remember the hills around the track full of spectators, transmitting so much passion. This Grand Prix has been the most attended of the year on several occasions. We are very happy to bring MotoGP back to the Czech Republic”.