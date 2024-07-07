Saturday, July 6, Alfonso Lastras stadium field. Athletic San Luis received a visit from the two-time Mexican soccer champions: the Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
To the surprise of many, the two-time champion saw his crown affected in the first matchday of the Mexican championship, after falling 2-1 to Atlético San Luis in a match that he started winning in just the fifth minute, with a goal from Henry Martín, but which he had to lose with a double from Mateo Klimowicz.
The last time America and Querétaro They faced each other on January 20, 2024, for the match corresponding to the second day of the 2024 Clausura tournament. On that occasion, the duel was also held on the Azteca stadium field and was won by América by a score of 2-0.
The most recent confrontation between Tigres UANL and the Eagles of Americatook place just a few weeks ago, in the duel corresponding to the Supercopa MX. A match that ended 2-1, in favor of the azulcremas, who have now gone thirteen games without losing against Tigres.
The last time the Águilas del América faced Bravo from Ciudad Juarezwas on January 24, 2024, for the match corresponding to the second round. The commitment took place on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, and was won by América, by a score of 2-0.
The last time the Águilas del América faced Chelsea of the English Premier League was on July 16, 2022, in a friendly match. The duel was won by the English squad, by a score of 2-1.
Club América and Aston Villa have never faced each other before. Therefore, the friendly match that will take place next Saturday, August 3, at Soldier Field, will be the first time these two teams have met.
