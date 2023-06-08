After a three-week stop, the MotoGP is back in action and it does so on what is Marco Bezzecchi’s home track. Mugello hosts the sixth round of the season, to which the Mooney VR46 rider will be the direct follower of the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia. Only one point separates the two compatriots, who are determined to do well in front of their own fans.

“I’m happy to leave again and to do it here in Italy, because it gives taste,” says Bezzecchi, enthusiastic about picking up the pace and doing it at home. “It’s a beautiful track in a fantastic place. The first part went well, now we’ll have three races in a row where we’ll have to try to do quite well, but let’s see how it goes. It will be three demanding weekends, then there are many commitments here. As for the bike, there will now be three tracks, two of which are tiring, this one and Assen. The Sachsenring is not an exaggerated stuff, but in any case it is never very simple. How it goes remains to be seen.”

However, the pressure or emotion of racing in front of his fans don’t seem to affect the rider from Romagna, who appears very calm: “For the moment I feel the same as in all the other races, obviously then once you get on track here at Mugello with the MotoGP it’s something different, especially for us Italians. Clearly I hope there are a lot of people because this is a beautiful track, where seeing the MotoGP bikes is fantastic in my opinion. I came here for a long time as a kid, and it’s one of the best memories I have, so I hope there are a lot of people there ”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Marc Fleury

Bezzecchi, who arrives at Mugello on the strength of his victory at Le Mans, wants to continue doing well in order to confirm himself as a contender for the title. It won’t be an easy feat, but the prerequisites for going fast are there and he proved it: “This is a fantastic track, it’s special for the Italian riders. So it will be nice to start the weekend after a long break and get back on track at this wonderful track. I hope to be fast”.

“If there will be news? I don’t know,” he explains Bez referring to his Desmosedici, “I still have to do the meeting with my team, so I don’t know anything yet. Ducati is working very well and even before the updates they support me a lot. In Le Mans they supported me until the last minute before the race, so I feel a lot of support from them, I really can’t complain about anything.”

The triumph in France represented a boost of extra energy for Bezzecchi, who was also at the top of the standings in the very first stages of the championship. The Mooney VR46 rider aims high and doesn’t hide it. He is now more and more the protagonist and allows himself to dream: “At the moment my plan is to continue in this way and improve race after race, obtain positive results. Obviously my dream would be to switch to a factory bike, and if it were a Ducati it would be better because I know the bike and I feel very good. But let’s see what we can do.”