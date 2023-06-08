Dhe news of the dam explosion in Ukraine quickly reached Asia, where German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was staying. “From what I know about international law, this is a crystal clear war crime,” he said during an appointment in the Indian port city of Mumbai on Wednesday.

“An incredible destruction behind it, an arbitrariness and a contempt for human beings that even Putin would not have believed capable of.” The minister found clear words even from thousands of kilometers away, even if he was more concerned with a potential conflict in Asia in the days before which might have an even more devastating effect on the world than the war in Ukraine.

Pistorius traveled the Indo-Pacific region for eight days on his first visit to Asia during his term of office. Against the background of heightened tensions in the region, he wanted to fly the flag and assure local partners that Berlin has an interest in developments in Asia.

Six submarines for India

At the same time, it was obviously important to him to transfer the rethinking of defense policy, the “turn of the era”, to German engagement in the region. As he made clear, this includes not only intensified cooperation with partners and the sending of frigates and Eurofighters to military exercises, but also a change in armaments policy.







This became clear during his visit to India, where the German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and the Indian company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) signed a letter of intent in the presence of the minister on Wednesday. The partners are jointly bidding to build six conventionally powered submarines for the Indian Navy: a deal worth around five billion euros.

According to the minister, who said he had specifically appealed to India’s defense minister, Rajnath Singh, for the German-Indian bid, this is “promising”. Other possible providers are said to come from South Korea and Spain. Since Narendra Modi’s government wants to boost production in the country, cooperation with an Indian partner is a prerequisite.

Pistorius questions restrictions on arms deals

Pistorius spoke of a possible “lighthouse project”. During his trip to Asia, he repeatedly called for facilitation of arms deals with partner countries that, like Germany, stand for the rules-based order. “My concern is that we deal with the question of whether the previous restrictions that we have are still up to date in view of the challenges we are facing,” said Pistorius in Mumbai. He cited India as examples, but also Indonesia, which he had previously visited.







Pistorius suggested that India should be treated like Australia and Japan. The two countries are among NATO’s four Asia-Pacific partners. Arms exports are subject to approval in Germany, but simplified procedures apply to countries that are on an equal footing with NATO countries.

Arms deals with India and Indonesia are not only subject to approval, but also not uncontroversial due to human rights issues. In India, there is also the fact that the country is in a kind of permanent crisis with its neighbor Pakistan. The dispute over the divided Kashmir region has already led to wars between the two nuclear powers three times.