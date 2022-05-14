After a couple of complicated weekends in Portimao and Jerez, Enea Bastianini managed to make a comeback at Le Mans. Despite a couple of crashes yesterday and a technical problem (almost certainly the breakdown of his Ducati engine) accused in FP3, the Gresini Racing rider managed to finish fifth on the starting grid of the French Grand Prix, regaining that feeling with the his Desmosedici GP21 which seemed to have lost in Andalusia.

“We have had many ups and downs this weekend for various reasons, but in the end I am satisfied with fifth place on the grid. I had to do FP4 and qualify with only one bike, but I was able to keep it and be fast. I’m happy. of the work the team has done and I think we can have a great race tomorrow, “said Bastianini, who this weekend decided not to homologate the 2022 aerodynamics that had been made available to him by Ducati.

When asked for more information about the breakdown this morning, he added: “I can’t say too much, but there was a breakdown, so it wasn’t possible to repair that bike in time for qualifying.”

If he were to say a favorite, to date the one equipped with the best pace seemed to him Fabio Quartararo, who, however, will find himself starting tomorrow in the midst of many Ducatis. The list of those with the possibility of doing well is long, but Aeneas slips into it without hesitation.

“The fastest today was Fabio, without a shadow of a doubt. If he goes in front, he has the pace to try to give the snatch, even if the race is always another race. Then there are others who have ups and downs. , but also Pecco (Bagnaia) and Jack (Miller) I think they have a good pace. You have to see Rins and Aleix (Espargaro) is always there too. “

“I see myself in the middle, but in the Warm-Up I need to understand a little more. I don’t know if I can fight for the victory, but being able to top 5 would be a good result. But there is also the unknown factor of rain, so we’ll see. “

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The wet has never been the specialty of the house, but if the rain should come it would be another opportunity to try to improve: “Surely the weather can compromise everything, but in any case I would like to be fast even in the wet. and try not to lose positions as had happened in Mandalika “.

With four Ducatis in the first two rows, in a position of advantage in terms of engines over Quartararo’s Yamaha, Enea was asked if it might make sense to try to play a team game against “El Diablo”.

“In the race, playing too many team games does not pay, because in the past I have seen more patatrac than anything else. But I think that with the Ducatis we find it harder to overtake each other, but we do less to overtake the others. sort of team play in the end, “he concluded.