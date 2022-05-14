By the end of this decade the first Subaru factory will be erected intended exclusively for the production of 100% electric vehicles. This was announced by the Japanese carmaker itself, which has also promised huge investments in the electrification segment in the next five years: the first electric vehicles will be assembled together with internal combustion ones in the Yajima plant at least until 2027after which Subaru itself will build a new factory dedicated to these vehicles at the Japanese site of Oizumi, which currently builds engines and transmissions.

This was announced by Subaru CEO Tomomi Nakamura, who added that the company has not yet decided which models will be introduced by the end of the decade and in which segments they will compete. As for investments, the carmaker plans to allocate 1.93 billion dollars in the next five years to the electrification process of the range: according to Nakamura, the market for electric vehicles today is very different from that of a couple of years ago, with requests for this type of vehicle that has increased rapidly, especially in the latter. year. But Subaru does not at all intend to focus only on pure electric: the Japanese brand will in fact also introduce a series of models new generation hybrids around the middle of the decade, which will use petrol engines combined with electric motors of Toyota derivation and will be marked as “e-Boxer” models. Subaru’s announced goals are clear: the Japanese company wants 40% of its global sales to come from hybrid and purely electric vehicles by 2030.