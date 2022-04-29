First glimmers of light in the house Ducati after the second free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. In Jerez, Pecco Bagnaia closed the PL2 with the third time overallbehind Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini’s Gresini Desmosedici, despite a first turn in chiaroscuro with a small technical problem with the clutch.

With the heat and the high temperatures of the absolute asphalt, the GP22 finally seems to be appreciated by the Piedmontese rider who, having almost eliminated the pain in his shoulder after the fall in Q1 in Portimao, aims to rediscover the pleasure of fighting in the top positions both in qualifying both especially in the race.

“I’m happier for the feeling I had than for the residual pain – Bagnaia made his debut at the end of the second free practice – Lor I was already saying in Portimão that we were back to riding very well, with a great feeling at the front in the corners. In the morning we had a small hitch that affected the PL1, but in the afternoon it was solved and I just thought about driving. Of course, the shoulder bothers me a little but it doesn’t limit me when driving, I only have some bumps for example in the time attack ”.

“In general, I’m happy because driving and feeling is always a good thing, which I’ve been missing for a while. – Pecco added – It’s nice when you push and you feel that everything works, that everything allows you to push. That was what we lacked, especially when braking and entering. Last year we had this, but this year not yet, if not really as far as Portugal. It had been a long time since I hadn’t been in front of it right away on Friday, both in terms of time attack and in terms of pace. We are very fast, so it’s a positive day ”.