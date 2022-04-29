A new legislation Japan seeks to reduce the control of Apple and Google in the field of app stores. It is sought that in each of these systems more than one option be established to obtain new programs. Let us remember that in Android Y iOS the default way to get software is through the app store and the Play Store.

The legislation also indicates that it is unfair that the browsers of these companies are already installed on their devices. This puts other programs of the same type at a distinct disadvantage. Besides that it takes away from the user the option of being able to choose.

Another concern of the Japanese government is the high fee that developers must pay to Manzana. Those who want to distribute their software on the brand’s devices must be in the App Store. This has already caused problems for the apple company with the popular video game, Fornite. Incidentally, Google also entered that dispute.

Source: Fortnite

Given this legislation, Manzana has already positioned itself, while Google He reported that he is studying it. The company behind the iPhone protested against what was said by the Japanese government. His words were: ‘We respectfully disagree with their conclusions. Apple faces severe competition in each of the markets it is active in Japan‘.

We recommend you: Xiaomi presents the POCO F4 GT, a new smartphone for gamers

Although there seems to be a conflict, Manzana said it was willing to work constructively with the Japanese government. Now we just have to wait to see the answer of Google regarding the accusations. Although it seems that it is an increasingly recurring problem for both technology giants.

Japan is not the first to make these claims of Apple and Google

So much Manzana What Google they were already targeted for their practices in the past. Especially the creators of Mac. In recent times there have been complaints against its app store and its software monopoly for iOS in different countries. In addition to the fact that there are those who indicate that within it they favor their own applications and leave those of third parties in oblivion, despite the high rates for developers.

Source: Apple

With so many cases piling up around the world, perhaps Apple and Google they will have to make changes to how they work. Before different governments force them. Do you agree with the concerns of the Japanese government? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to join our Discord where we talk about various topics.