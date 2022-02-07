The Russian president commends Paris’ efforts on security. Analyst David Andelman: Elysée tenant on track to replace former German Chancellor Merkel for EU leadership

Macron meets Putin face-to-face in Moscow today, before traveling to Kiev tomorrow for another in-person session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The first information on today’s summit comes through Russian news agencies and tells of a Putin who praises the “efforts” of his French counterpart in solving what he calls “the internal crisis in Ukraine” and “the other security problems” . Both countries, Putin adds, “have a common concern about what is happening in the sphere of security in Europe”.

The head of the Elysée, for his part, hopes that the talks in Moscow will serve to “initiate a de-escalation” in Ukraine. And he underlines that “dialogue is the only opportunity to guarantee security and stability for Europe”.

According to analyst David Andelman, who writes today on CNN, Macron could be “the new man of the West who whispers to Putin” and “the strengthening of the relationship” between the tenant of the Elysée and the Russian president could be “the ‘element that says that the French president is on track to replace former German chancellor Angela Merkel as the main leader of Western Europe ”.