by VALERIO BARRETTA

Pramac, double Q2 at Assen

Solid day for the team Pramac, which on Friday in Assen was more talked about in the paddock than on the track. Paolo Campinoti’s team, betrothed to Yamaha starting from 2025, achieved Q2 in the Netherlands with both Jorge Martin that with Franco Morbidelliauthors respectively of the fifth and tenth times in the Trials.

Above all, the Spaniard has great margins for improvement and already in the afternoon he made great progress: in qualifying he should be a great protagonist as usual. Same dynamic for Morbidelli, who after a difficult FP1 managed to improve his level in practice.

Martin’s words

“The conditions were difficult, the wind was constant and I struggled to find the stability and braking of the bike“, this is Martin’s first comment. “Already in the afternoon we were able to improve a bit, but we still have to analyze the data to find a better solution. On Saturday it will be important to do a good time attack“.

Morbidelli’s words

“We struggled, but we managed to do the time attack and get straight into Q2, which is great. We will try to make the right changes to improve the sensations on the bike and to obtain a better speed“, added Morbidelli.