Toyota is challenging Tesla on the Chinese market. And it is doing so in the field of autonomous driving: the Japanese manufacturer is ready to introduce the first electric car model equipped with an advanced system in the Asian country. driverless driving similar to the Full Self-Driving system of its US rival: this was stated by the joint venture which Toyota shares with Chinese GACwho spoke of next year as the deadline.

Toyota Challenges Tesla on Self-Driving

The aim of the joint venture in question, Reuters reports, is to restore the Japanese car manufacturer’s market share in China by catching up with local rivals on Hybrid technologies, batteries and intelligent vehicles. To do this, GAC and Toyota will jointly launch the SUV on the Chinese market next year Bozhi 3X as the first model to be equipped with a new system that would allow advanced driving assistance for parking and navigation on highways and city traffic.

In China in 2025

This system is currently being developed through collaboration with Moment Global, start-up that develops autonomous driving software for car manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz. But not only that: the JV itself in fact it also collaborates with Huawei with the aim of using the in-house operating software from an electric sedan that will be launched in 2025 for China. Lastly, the company also said that it will introduce a lithium-iron phosphate battery during 2026, and that in 2027 it could reduce the production cost of its bZ4X electric vehicle by 40%.