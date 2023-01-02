Security personnel in protective suits keep watch as doctors treat patients at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan. / REUTERS

Chinese authorities have launched a series of measures to deal with a new coronavirus outbreak in rural areas as large cities manage to reduce infections. Experts have drawn a series of projections based on the history of infections in the countryside, where areas such as Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have left the peak of infections behind.

Peng Jie, an infectious disease specialist at Nanfang Hospital in Guangzhou, told the Nanfang newspaper on Monday that the number of hospital visits has increased considerably. “The next spike could be people with pre-existing conditions who need to be admitted,” he said as authorities target the Chongqing suburbs.

The Chinese government has pledged to improve medical services and the supply of medical supplies to rural areas. Thus, the authorities have indicated that the Executive intends to accelerate the production of medicines against the coronavirus.

Strengthen health services



Beijing has also asked the authorities to store medicines and strengthen health services for residents in these areas as vaccination of vulnerable groups increases.

Likewise, it has emphasized the importance of hospitals in these regions increasing cooperation with those in urban areas, which have already gone through the peaks of infections.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping highlighted in his New Year address the extraordinary efforts of ordinary people, from medical professionals to delivery men, from community workers to neighbors.