“We have to use our heads this year. If we play our cards right over the remaining races we can get to Valencia and do something historic “. Aleix Espargarò in Argentina he signed the first pole position for Aprilia in MotoGP and once he got off the saddle he perhaps exaggerated with enthusiasm, but there is no doubt that the prototype built in Noale is worth the very high floors of the premier class. Aprilia had already celebrated the pole starts in the 500 class with Tetsuya Harada in 1999 at Mugello and with Jeremy McWilliams in Australia in 2000, both with the legendary twin. The RS-GP in the hands of the most experienced of the Espargarò brothers put everyone in line at Termas de Rio Hondo with Maverick Vinales himself very fast and able to conquer the second row of the starting grid thanks to the fifth absolute performance.

“I feel great pride more than happiness because I feel like the father of this bike – added Aleix Espargarò to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – I am really happy for all the people who work in Noale, I know how much we have suffered together. We haven’t done anything yet because the race is tomorrow, but in the meantime the turning point we started in 2000 is bearing fruit more and more. Already in Qatar in the race I felt the strongest, while in Indonesia the bike was worth much more than the ninth place finish, it was I who was not up to par in the wet. Here we can do well, the bike is very effective under braking and we can enter the corners hard. As I pass, the sensations were good “. Indeed, during the second free practice session, Aleix Espargarò’s pace was by far the best. If there are no miracles of the competition in tomorrow’s warm-up, Aprilia can truly dream of the big target after the podium centered at Silverstone last season.