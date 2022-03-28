After an absence of two years, 2020 and 2021 missed due to the health situation, MotoGP returns to make a stop in Argentina, on the circuit of Termas de Rio Hondor. A race that not only welcomes the passion of all of South America but also represents an important sign of a gradual return to normality for the world championship circus. The start of the season was important, both for Aleix and for Maverick. If the former consolidated the good performance of Doha with a solid race also at the Mandalika circuit, for Viñales the Indonesian race represented a potential turning point in his adaptation path to the new Aprilia RS-GP. Both therefore arrive in Argentina with the right amount of enthusiasm, with the aim of continuing to confirm the progress made so far by the entire Aprilia Racing Team.

Aleix Espargarò: “I am extremely happy to be back racing in Argentina. It is a country where support for our sport is very strong, as well as a track where in the past I have always found myself quite well. We started off on the right foot this season, now we have two consecutive races where it will be essential to keep the line and win as many points as possible before returning to Europe “.

Maverick Vinales: “If it had been up to me, I would have raced in Argentina as soon as the Indonesian race was over. In Mandalika we took an important step in terms of setup, which did not fully emerge in the race given the difficult conditions but which allows me to look forward to the next stages with motivated optimism. I am convinced that we are very close to finding full confidence but, in the current MotoGP, every little improvement requires a lot of work for both the team and the rider. It’s about putting together many details and creating a perfect synergy but we are on the right path “.