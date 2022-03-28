The two face each other for the first time in their career: whoever wins finds one between Tiafoe and Cerundolo, with a great chance of reaching the semifinals

Could the number 102 in the world – virtually 93 – be favored over those one step away from the top-10? Obviously yes, if the player in question is a Nick Kyrgios in better shape than ever. The Australian will be Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami and according to the bookmakers he has more chances of winning than the South Tyrolean, revived after being five times one step away from defeat against Pablo Carreno Busta: many match points were saved by Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil, who had already had to struggle in the second round to beat the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori.

THE MOMENT – Kyrgios and Sinner will face each other after the direct clash missed in Indian Wells, when Sinner’s retirement allowed the Australian to reach the quarter-finals against Rafael Nadal (victory for the Spaniard in three sets). Less than two weeks apart, the two find themselves at the same point in the tournament, the round of 16. But Jannik will be there this time (barring unexpected surprises): the number 11 in the world is not yet at the best of his condition from a physical point of view, but the incredible victory against Carreno Busta (5-7 7-5 7-5) is a clear signal to mariners. Also because Sinner wants to defend the points he won last year, with the final lost against Hubi Hurkacz. See also Milan-Rome on the day of the Epiphany: in 2004 the protagonists were Sheva and Cassano

AND IN THE SEMIFINAL – On the other side of the net there will be an almost perfect Kyrgios so far in the tournament: 7-6 6-3 to Mannarino in the first round, the very clear 6-3 6-0 to Rublev in the second and 6-2 6-4 against Fognini in the last match played. A Kyrgios hasn’t been seen like this for a long time, perhaps never seen so constant: at the beginning of the year the Australian was 115th in the standings and has already gained 22 positions in the standings. In addition to the status of favorite against a player like Sinner. There is great curiosity in witnessing this challenge, which is an unprecedented one: the two have never played against each other. Whoever wins will play the quarter-finals against one between Frances Tiafoe and Francisco Cerundolo: the semifinal can be a real goal.

