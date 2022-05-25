The arrival of the 2022 MotoGP in Italy coincides with the most exciting moment in Aprilia’s history in the premier class of the World Championship. A Aleix Espargaró in a state of grace, well supported by the new RS-GP, he presents himself at Mugello as a great protagonist of the Championship, where he is second, four points behind the leader, and with the further thrust of a race that feels “at home”. The weekend on the extraordinary Tuscan track will be an opportunity for Maverick Viñales to continue his refinement work, the results of which are beginning to be seen as well as the potential of the Italian-Spanish pairing. Lorenzo will complete the trident Savadori which, thanks to the third wild card of the season, will bring the third RS-GP to the track. It will still be a very important moment in the growth of Aprilia’s MotoGP project thanks to competition testing of new development solutions. Also thanks to this work, all three drivers will benefit from a series of technical updates, a tangible sign of the great commitment that the Veneto racing department continues to put into place.

Aleix Espargaró: “In the next two weeks… the two home races await me! In fact, Mugello and Barcellona represent my two families, and for this reason they are appointments with a particular flavor. We have shown that we are fast, it is no exaggeration to say it, but consistency will also make the difference this year. There are many strong riders, bikes that are difficult to stay ahead of and every result is the result of practically perfect work. We must continue like this“.

Maverick Viñales: “With hard work we are constantly finding the answers we seek, even if it is not easy. We all struggle on an extraordinary level, where the details make the difference and adapting to a new bike and a new team is not easy. But I am confident, the potential of the RS-GP is clear and in some situations I manage to exploit it, while we still have to fix some phases of the weekend to take a definitive step forward.“.

Lorenzo Savadori: “Racing at Mugello, a magnificent track, with the support of the fans will be a great emotion. We will continue our work on an experimental bike, with the aim of helping Aleix and Maverick in this very demanding championship. My wild cards are complementary to the tests, incessant development is needed because we are fast but the competition does not allow you to relax!“.