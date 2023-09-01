Three months after the heavy accident at the Italian Grand Prix, Alex Rins is already starting to think about his return to competition. The Barcelona rider fractured the tibia and fibula in his right leg following a highside with his Honda during the Mugello Sprint on June 10 and hasn’t been back on the bike since then, after two surgeries. a MotoGP to compete.

The LCR Team rider returned to the paddock a fortnight ago for the Austrian Grand Prix, still on crutches. He got back in touch with his team and followed the weekend closely. He also put on his racing suit, not without difficulty, and tried to get on the bike from a standstill, but he couldn’t stand up, he explained. He still lacked mobility and suffered from numbness in one part of his foot and hypersensitivity in another.

“We’re starting to see the light,” said the Catalan in the latest episode of the series of videos produced by Lucio Cecchinello’s team to show the progress of his convalescence. Already able to pedal a bit and support himself on his right foot, despite the pain, he said he was optimistic. “We’re starting to see improvements in my foot which means I could at least try riding and from there we could see what my speed is and how much to readjust the bike.”

The Spaniard made another brief appearance in the Montmeló paddock on Thursday before setting off for MotorLand Aragon. Cecchinello confirmed that today is his first test after the accident at the Aragon circuit.

“We hope you try to return to Misano,” the Italian manager told the official MotoGP website. “Today he will have a private test in Aragon with his Honda CBR Fireblade and we are awaiting the results of today. Naturally we hope to have him back in Italy”.

A return of Alex Rins at the San Marino Grand Prix next week would ease things for Honda, who are currently replacing him with their World Superbike rider, Iker Lecuona. In fact, the Superbike restarts after the summer break next weekend to race at Magny-Cours, so the Valencian would not be available. However, the golden wing brand could be turning to its test rider Stefan Bradl, who has already replaced Rins at Assen.

After the crash, Rins missed the main race of the Italian Grand Prix and then five full weekends. With 47 points, he dropped four places in the standings, but remains the highest-placed Honda rider thanks to his win in Austin, a result that stands out at a time of crisis for the Japanese manufacturer.

This hasn’t stopped him from making some important decisions, given that the Spaniard managed to break his contract in the summer to accept an offer from Yamaha, with whom he will race in 2024 after just one year astride the RC213V. Last weekend it was announced that he will be replaced by Johann Zarco at Honda LCR.