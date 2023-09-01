Since last Wednesday night (30), Ecuador has faced a series of attacks involving car bombs and grenades in the streets of Quito. Then, on Thursday (31), an uprising within six penitentiaries in the country left 57 security agents hostage to criminals.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, and information from the local press, until the beginning of this Friday (01/09), the rebellion continues. Among the detention centers where the acts took place are one in Quito and another near the border with Peru.

The police are investigating whether there is a connection between the episodes that took place outside the prisons, since leaders of factions who are in detention continue to give orders to members who are free.

According to the authorities, the attacks could be a retaliation for the transfer of the leader of the Los Lobos faction to a maximum security prison.

After the explosion of the first car in the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday, six men were arrested kilometers away from the places where the acts took place, five Ecuadorians and one Colombian. All with criminal records for robbery, murder and extortion.

A second attack, which left no victims, took place in the capital of Ecuador, in which four suspects were detained, police authorities said.

Last Wednesday (30), the police carried out a mega-operation in one of the largest prisons in Ecuador, the Latacunga prison, in the south of the country, in search of weapons, ammunition and explosives. The site has recorded more than 400 deaths since 2021, when a wave of massacres in Ecuadorian penitentiaries began.

Since July 24, Ecuador has been experiencing a state of exception caused by a wave of violence in the country’s prison system, involving rival criminal factions linked to drug trafficking, with thousands of deaths recorded.

Presidential elections

The wave of violence intensifies months before the second round of the presidential election in the country, which will be contested by co-member Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution Party, and businessman Daniel Noboa, from the National Democratic Party, on October 15.