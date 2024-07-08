The MotoGP German Grand Prix ended with an incredible twist: Jorge Martin crashed with two laps to go while leading ahead of Pecco Bagnaia. This gave the green light to the reigning champion, who took home the victory, but it also opened up a historic scenario. Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez stepped onto the podium together for the first time in the premier class.

Marc, who was fifth, moved into fourth place when Martin crashed, passed Franco Morbidelli and on the last lap overtook his brother Alex to finish the race in second place. The youngest of the Marquez brothers collected his 43rd podium in the world championship, his fifth in MotoGP and his first together with his brother.

“It’s a strange feeling, we are very lucky. We have lived many happy days, many more than we could have imagined. Days when we both won in different categories or when we won the title in the same year. This was the next dream, I had imagined it many times, I would change my 40 podiums in the world championship just for this,” said an emotional Alex speaking about the new milestone of the Marquez brothers.

Second Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing, third Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s much more special to be on the podium with my brother than all the previous 40 without him. I hope I can repeat it, maybe with a win and a second place. But we know it will be difficult, so we have to celebrate and enjoy the moment. What the World Championship has taught me and being here, above all, is that what you have today you don’t know if you’ll have it tomorrow,” continued the #73 Cervera driver.

Alex Marquez, who in the crash on Saturday in Q2 affected his neck and was in a lot of pain in the Sprint, recovered quickly for Sunday. Thus, he was fighting for the podium throughout the race, then taking third place: “I am very happy, honestly I have to admit that it was unexpected, not so much Marc’s podium as mine. He had something more, but I am very happy with how the weekend went, we turned the situation around by changing the bike a lot here and we will see if after the summer break it continues like this”.

At the start of the last lap, Alex was second, but then had to give up his position to Marc, who made a great comeback, to then take his first podium of the season: “I saw that he was fighting, but honestly I didn’t know he was behind me. I thought Enea Bastianini was in front of him, because he was coming up very fast. When I saw that the sign said ‘Marc +0’ I didn’t know what to do. But when Jorge Martin crashed I thought it was more relaxed for us, I was selfish at that moment. I tried to push, but I wasn’t taking the corners the same way, so he passed me and I didn’t want to fight anymore”.