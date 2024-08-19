Aleix Espargaro was unable to repeat the podium he achieved in the Sprint on Sunday. Despite starting well, settling in fourth position, the Spanish rider was condemned to progressively lose positions until he finished the main race of the weekend at the Red Bull Ring in ninth position.

The reason was none other than the problems that his Aprilia continues to generate in terms of temperatures. In Austria, where the climate was rather hot despite the forecast of rain, the RS-GP made its parameters skyrocket to the point of compromising the brakes of the Catalan’s bike, especially the front one.

Espargaro found himself in difficulty from this point of view from the beginning and the truth is that he had no choice but to survive until the checkered flag, as he told the media after the race.

“I couldn’t do much today, I had a problem,” the number 41 began. “We know we have a temperature problem, we generate an exaggerated temperature and the tire pressure goes up. From the second lap I had no brakes. Talking to Brembo, we are completely out of the carbon’s working range.”

“I did the whole race without brakes. The tire temperature was very high, but above all I had no front brakes. I couldn’t do much. I tried to finish the race as best as possible, braking with the rear brake. But we have a temperature problem that complicates everything in races like this,” he continued.

Another aspect that worked against the eldest Espargaro was the lack of clean air: “Yesterday I was lucky, relatively. I had the three Ducatis in front of me and I had clean air. We were at the limit of the temperature and pressure of the front tires, but today, having the two KTMs in front, since we didn’t start well, everything shut down. The front brake felt like that of a street bike.”

Aleix once again stressed that the Ducati is a world apart from the rest of the group: “I was braking very, very early. It was very slow. I couldn’t do much. I was overtaken and in the end I was ninth. Also, I don’t like using the rear brake, I’m one of the riders who uses it the least, and I spent the whole race braking from behind. In any case, even if today I had no brakes, we can see once again that on Sunday, over race distance, the top three or four are on another level. They are very fast and we can’t do much,” he added.