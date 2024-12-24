



A recent survey carried out in the US said that 70% of Americans thought that the end of humanity would come as a result of a great catastrophe, and many of them thought that this great catastrophe would be caused by man. When will it occur? That is one of the questions we will try to solve.

But we will also reflect on the multiple threats that human beings could face in a hypothetical end of their existence. Space weather, for example, is a broad concept and, apart from asteroids, involves solar storms and space radiation showers. Not to mention the lethal radiation that would sweep us away should a nearby supernova explode.

All episodes of “Dark Materials” can be found on the main audio platforms, such as Spotify, Ivoox, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Musicand We could. They are also available in YouTube.