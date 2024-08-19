As had been announced for some time, Dead Cells: The End is Near And available from today and represents thefinal update for the famous Metroidvania-style roguelike from Evil Empire, which with this latest expansion intends to put an end to support for the game.
The issue is quite understandable: Dead Cells has received 34 updates so far and this brings the software to version 35, after numerous additions, improvements, cross-overs and various initiatives that, in 7 years of activity, have constantly enriched the Metroidvania in a truly remarkable way.
“Hell, here we are,” Evil Empire wrote in a post on X, introducing the new update. “The last update we’ve done for Dead Cells (and its last update ever) is now live.”
The latest update ever
The End is Near update is quite rich and introduces some new features new content as well as new mechanics which further expand the gameplay.
In particular, inside there are three new mobs, three new weapons and three new mutations to enrich the curse mechanics.
There’s also a new biome introduced and several customization items, bringing 40 new heads, several additional accessibility options, and several other new additions, in a notable update that beautifully concludes support for this extremely long-running title.
“We want to say to the players thanks for everything“, Evil Empire also wrote for the occasion. “Thank you for your commitment, your passion and your feedback. Dead Cells would not be what it is today without all of you.”
In the meantime, an animated series called Dead Cells Immortalis based on the game has also been released, while the team will now focus on Windblown, their new project.
#Dead #Cells #launch #trailer #final #update #metroidvania #roguelike
Leave a Reply