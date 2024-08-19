As had been announced for some time, Dead Cells: The End is Near And available from today and represents thefinal update for the famous Metroidvania-style roguelike from Evil Empire, which with this latest expansion intends to put an end to support for the game.

The issue is quite understandable: Dead Cells has received 34 updates so far and this brings the software to version 35, after numerous additions, improvements, cross-overs and various initiatives that, in 7 years of activity, have constantly enriched the Metroidvania in a truly remarkable way.

“Hell, here we are,” Evil Empire wrote in a post on X, introducing the new update. “The last update we’ve done for Dead Cells (and its last update ever) is now live.”