While competing in the Moto2 World Championship with the Boscoscuro team, Fermin Aldeguer is one of the riders who already has a place on the 2025 MotoGP grid, after signing a two-season contract with Gigi Dall’Igna to ride a Ducati at the start of the year.

Initially, the intention of the Bologna-based company was to place the Spaniard at Prima Pramac Racing, but everything has changed and now he is expected to be included in the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio, or in the Gresini Racing MotoGP, alongside Alex Marquez, in both cases riding a GP24.

On Sunday the Spaniard took his third win of the season and his seventh since joining Moto2, making him the rider with the most wins on the current grid of the intermediate class. A triumph that comes amidst news on the rider market and when some voices have questioned Aldeguer’s merits of having the best bike on the grid next year.

“It seems like yes, we have shut some mouths with this race,” Aldeguer admitted on Sunday afternoon at the Sachsenring, after stepping off the podium, when asked about it.

“But that’s not a topic that interests me. I’m fighting for myself, so we had a super smart race, we showed once again the potential we have and I’m very happy,” he added.

The victory was not easy for the Spaniard, who had to fight hard at the beginning and work on the strategy. “It was like in Moto3, many riders do the fastest lap at the end, we saw that some of them were a bit cautious and in the end they pushed a lot. I understood that it was not the right day to push, that I had to wait for the right moment: at the beginning I was very strong and I thought I could open a gap, but on that track the references help a lot and I couldn’t get away, until, with Tony Arbolino, we opened a small gap of half a second and then I pushed to the maximum to get away”, he explained about the race.

“After the podium in Assen and this win in Germany I’m coming into the break very relaxed, with a lot of motivation for the second part of the season. We’ve closed the gap, we’re 39 points away (from the leader Sergio Garcia), I’m not thinking about the championship, but it’s clear that we have the objective of trying to win it, but taking it race by race. Winning is the way to get the most points.”

Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

No preference between VR46 and Gresini

Amid the rumors of the rider market, every day there are new developments, but it is clear that the renewal of Fabio Di Giannantonio, who signed for two years with Ducati and in 2025 will race with VR46, does not benefit the Spaniard, given that Valentino Rossi’s team wants to “save” Franco Morbidelli, currently without a contract. This would force the Bologna brand to transfer the Spaniard to Gresini Racing, however always with a GP24.

“I signed with Ducati, so any team that goes with a Ducati bike is a possibility,” Aldeguer explained when asked by Motorsport.com whether he was more motivated to ride for Valentino’s team or Gresini.

“Before there was also the possibility of Pramac, but now no, now there are only Valentino and Gresini, but I think it will depend a lot on the teams and the contracts they make in particular”, with the factory.

“I will be on one bike or the other. I can be happy with Ducati, I have no preference,” he said.

Although he has no preferences, what Fermin is a bit eager to know is where he will race, because if he does it in the fluorescent yellow or blue formation, the negotiations with the sponsors will clearly change.

“During the three weeks of break, they should tell us where we are actually going. Especially to be able to deal with the issue of sponsors and equipment. It makes a lot of difference if you go to one team or another, not just for these two we are talking about, but in general. So let’s see if they tell me soon and we can start sorting things out,” he concluded.