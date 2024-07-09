Rome – Jannik Sinner, conditioned by physical problems whose nature is not clear, exited the scene in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles at Wimbledon, the third seasonal Grand Slam event held on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. The Italian, number one in the world and in the seeding, he gave in to the Russian Daniil Medvedevnumber 5 in the international ranking and fifth in the draw, with a score of 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-3. The South Tyrolean certainly felt “dizzy”, asked for medical intervention at the beginning of the third set and never seemed to be in his best shape. The match was played with a covered roof, on the central court of the London facility, due to the pouring rain in the English capital.

First set without a break. At the tie break set point for Medvedev at 6-5, then Sinner closed 9-7 at the second set point in his favor. In the second set the Russian broke Sinner’s serve in the third game and then won 6-4. In the third set another break in favor of Medvedev in the third game. Then Sinner, who complained of “dizziness”asked for the intervention of a doctor and physiotherapist and went to the locker room for a medical time out. After more than eleven minutes of suspension, the Italian returned to the court. From there he started playing like himself, especially increasing the short balls, and made the counter-break in the tenth game. Sinner’s “posture”, however, has never fully convinced. So a new tie break, won this time by the Russian 7-4. With the score at 6-5 in his favor, the Italian had two set points on Medvedev’s serve.

In the fourth set, two breaks in favor of Sinner, in the third and fifth game. The Italian won 6-2. In the fifth set, the South Tyrolean lost his serve in the fourth game and Medvedev closed as a winner on 6-3. Sinner last year he had reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon. Medvedev also reached the top four and repeated this year. The Russian will now play the winner of the match between the American Tommy Paul and the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, in the semifinals.