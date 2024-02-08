Friday, February 9, 2024
Eastern border | The government will decide on extending the closure of the eastern border in the afternoon

February 8, 2024
Eastern border | The government will decide on extending the closure of the eastern border in the afternoon

According to STT's information, the matter has been discussed with the Chancellor of Justice.

Government decide on extending the closure of the eastern border in the afternoon at the general session of the Government. The current month's closing decision is valid until Sunday.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) will tell the media more about the matter in parliament at 1:45 p.m.

Rantanen has already said before that the situation on Finland's eastern border has not changed and therefore it is not possible to open border stations. Due to the border closure, it is currently not possible to apply for international protection at the land border crossings between Finland and Russia.

According to STT's information, the matter was discussed with the Chancellor of Justice on Wednesday.

