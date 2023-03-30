Milestone and Dorna Sports SL have announced Today MotoGP 23the new chapter of the official simulation of the motorcycle championship in videogame form, with release date, official trailer and details various about the upcoming game.

MotoGP 23 is coming onJune 8, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, bringing with it all the official riders and tracks of the 2023 season for the MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE categories. The new chapter brings with it many interesting innovations, among which we point out an all-new career mode, designed to give players the freedom to build their own path to become a two-wheel legend.

At the basis of this is the introduction of Turning Pointswhich influence career paths based on the performances obtained and the decisions made by each player, thus returning different results and a different development of the “story”.

After making his debut in the final part of a Moto3 season, it will be possible to advance more quickly in the different classes according to the results obtained. However, several difficulties are represented by the need to find contracts and obtain results and visibility, all elements that influence the Turning Points, which also influence the development of the bikes during the seasonal tests, with dedicated challenges to accelerate the evolution.

For the first time ever, MotoGP 23 will also have one social networking simulation to interact with riders, teams and manufacturers, allowing you to make friends but also annoy rivals, given that the AI ​​will act differently during races also based on the way players behave on the social network.

On the simulation front, the Dynamic Weather and an advanced AI system which allows the drivers’ behavior on the track to be more consistent with their real racing style, as each driver will have a unique personality that will directly influence their actions during the challenges.

Among other features, we find various driving aid systems to allow all players to be able to take part in the simulation, as well as the return of the MotoGP Academy to help players learn the basics or perfect their style with dedicated training sessions .

MotoGP 23 will also offer various multiplayer options, both online and offline, with cross-play support present as well as local split-screen mode for 2 players. Also present are the graphic editors for helmets, stickers, race numbers and “butt patches”. In the meantime, we refer you to the MotoGP 22 review to learn about the previous chapter.