The alliance with ignorance that Ramón Luis Valcárcel deployed as a defense strategy in the ‘Sal case’ has not convinced the head of Murcia’s Investigating Court number 1, who has already opened an oral trial against the former president of the Ramón Luis Valcárcel Community for his alleged involvement in the case of the Escombreras desalination plant. In the letter notified this Thursday, just one day after the strike by lawyers from the administration of justice was lifted, the magistrate ordered that the former president be tried for alleged crimes of continued prevarication, continued fraud and embezzlement of public funds in relation to the lease contract for the acquisition of the desalination plant.

The judge also recounts the details of the accusation documents, including that of the Prosecutor’s Office, which requests for the former regional president up to 11 and a half years in prison, 20 absolute disqualification and 27 special disqualification for employment or public office. for an alleged crime of continued prevarication, another continued crime of fraud and a third of embezzlement of public funds.

The Prosecutor’s Office has no doubts when it comes to placing the former regional president at the head of the alleged corruption plot around the construction and operation of the Escombreras desalination plant. In the first paragraph of the up to 106 pages that make up his indictment, to which LA VERDAD has had access, the Public Ministry is in charge of making clear the immense power that Valcárcel held in the years in which the alleged millionaire embezzlement of public funds in the acquisition, by the regional Administration, of this infrastructure. A power that, in his opinion, made it impossible for the person who for more than two decades was the watchword of the PP in the Region to remain oblivious to the details of the processing of this controversial project, which will make Valcárcel the second regional president. –after Pedro Antonio Sánchez– to sit on the bench for the accused.

The Prosecutor’s Office is clear that the entire plot around the desalination plant responded to a “preconceived plan” of the former president himself who acted as “instigator” and that, in the face of the obstacles that arose, he deployed a “flight forward” that ended up assuming for public coffers an additional cost of 74.1 million euros – only in the infrastructure lease contract. In an extensive and forceful letter, the Public Ministry demands that Valcárcel be sentenced to up to 11 and a half years in prison and another 47 years of disqualification for employment or public office for an alleged crime of continued prevarication, another continued crime of fraud and a third embezzlement of public funds.

The accusation also demands that the senior popular leader – whose last public office was Vice President of the European Parliament – ​​compensate the Community with the amount of the 74.1 million extra cost that, he considers, the desalination plant entailed for the Region. At this point, the prosecutor remarks that the defendant will have the right to demand that the rest of the defendants in the other separate part of the ‘Sal case’ assume a proportional part of this amount based on his responsibility. Meanwhile, however, he requests that all assets, real estate, financial products, pension plans, salaries or pensions that Valcárcel has today in his name be proceeded with.

In his extensive writing, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, Juan Pablo Lozano, gives a detailed account that begins with the creation of the Public Water Entity (EPA) by the Autonomous Community in 2005. Lozano reviews, in his writing, the creation of the EPA through the corresponding law and stresses that “the fact that the creation of the EPA was adjusted to the law does not prevent its acts and decisions from being subject to criminal liability.” Using the structure of the EPA, underlines the prosecutor, Valcárcel authorized the purpose of building a desalination plant so as not to depend on the supply and availability of water resources from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) when the new central government of the PSOE aborted the transfer of the Ebro and advocated for the AGUA program and the construction of state desalination plants. In addition, at that time he was planning a reform of the Water Law that would be approved that same year and that conditioned the approval of the general management plans of the Murcian municipalities to a previous report from the CHS on that water availability.

“An illegal operation”



This case starts, therefore, “at a time of political confrontation over the water management model and uncertainty about the sufficiency of the water resources that were considered necessary.” In this context, the law creating the EPA was approved and it was under its protection that Valcárcel “ordered to have a source of its own flows from the desalination of seawater.” The prosecutor emphasizes, however, that the then president made this order “knowing that such a legitimate purpose was going to be carried out through an illegal operation.”

The prosecutor’s account continues with the private construction project of the plant by a group of local businessmen, grouped around the Hydromanagement firm; continues with the entry into the project of the companies linked to the ACS Group of Florentino Pérez (Tedagua and the companies of the Cobra Group), and ends with the formula –apparently tremendously detrimental to public coffers– used for the progressive acquisition of the facilities by the regional Administration

The accusation rules out that the Community participated in a previously existing private project and maintains that “everything obeyed a preconceived plan and executed jointly by the public and private parties with a marked lack of transparency and a deliberate intention to subtract the prior assessment of those contracts to Community bodies and even to the regional Assembly». The prosecutor also appreciates, in all this supposed plan, “an escape from the applicable administrative law, accepting the additional cost to the treasury that such a design implied in relation to the lower cost of having chosen other legal formulas and that would have had a mandatory report from the Intervention of the community”.

This plan, supposedly created by Valcárcel, was hatched in June 2005. It was at that time, according to the prosecutor, when, in compliance with the will of the then president, the former Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Cerdá, and his former adviser, María Antonieta Fernández – processed in another part of this case – began to negotiate confidentially with Hydromanagement the way to build, finance and acquire a desalination plant.

Once the EPA was created, reports the Public Ministry, the Government Council appointed its manager in October of that year, informing Cerdá, its president, of the supposed action plan that had already been designed. In the minutes of the first board of directors of the EPA, this part stands out, Cerdá specifically stated that this was a Valcárcel project. Some investigated in the “La Sal case” already stated that Cerdá brought them together and let them know that the initiative on this desalination plant was a personal effort by Valcárcel and, therefore, that all the parties with responsibilities in this matter should act in unison to ensure your success.

In those months, Lozano points out, Cerdá and the manager of the EPA began to negotiate the formula for the acquisition of the plant, following supposed orders from the Chief Executive and “intentionally deviating from the legality applicable to a public contracting file (…) apart from intentionally avoiding the need to request prior technical, legal and Community Intervention reports, clearly required in the face of such a large and strategic investment. In order to avoid these issues, the prosecutor maintains, an attempt was made to justify the model to follow by fraudulently alleging a water emergency situation that was not such but that allowed the authorizations of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to be circumvented. The prosecutor emphasizes, on this point, that the date that was agreed upon and publicized to the public, announcing that the plant would come into operation in 2007, was “simply impossible to execute, which was known by all the parties involved” .

Unfair terms



The prosecutor also puts black on white other alleged maneuvers that those involved, with Valcárcel at the helm, would have carried out to steal the operation from the control of the regional Administration bodies, as well as from the mandatory regulations. For this, they would have hired the services of legal offices outside the Community. These specialists would be the ones who would have designed the operation so that a privately-owned plant would end up in the hands of the regional government at a multimillion-dollar and supposedly unjustified cost. The Public Ministry points out, in its letter, that the private companies proceeded to include, in 2005, “a series of payments and abusive safeguard clauses that would bring them millionaire benefits knowing their necessary acceptance given the opacity of the operation.” And, as the popular saying dictates, from those muds, these muds.