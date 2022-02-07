The world of motocross is in mourning: Vincenzo Lombardo died at the age of 52 due to the consequences of a fall in training. Rider, test driver, technician and discoverer of talents, in his fall he found himself on his bike which caused an internal bleeding from which he never recovered.

Lombardo was very famous in the world as the teacher of Tony Cairoli, also a Sicilian from Patti, 9 times world champion. A great fan of engines, he went from off-road to enduro to cross, where he achieved success in Italy and abroad. He won Supermarecross in the 90s and in 2020 the Motocross Epoca championship in the 250 D2 class. In Pirelli, as a test driver, he contributed to the development of tires also used in the Dakar.