Every story is accompanied by an intra-story. And the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2022 was not going to skip this theory. The feat of Senegalwho lifted the trophy for the first time after an infamous penalty shootout against Egypt, left as bonus track Mohamed Abou Gabal ‘Gabaski’ trick, without a doubt one of the proper names of the tournament. Salah, pharaoh general, apart, the Egyptian goalkeeper became the hero of his country, placing his photo on the map and viralizing his name.

Rather, in accidental hero. Because Carlos Queiroz, national coach, summoned the 33-year-old Zamalek Sporting player, in which he is not a starter, as second goalkeeper, and he made an appearance thanks to the injury of his teammate El Shenawy in the round of 16 against Costa of ivory. His irruption was key. In just a short while he saved his team in extra time with a stop to Sangaré and then, in the penalty shootout, he stopped a decisive Bailly. Already in the semifinals, he returned to repeat performance and, again, had to deal with a penalty shootout against Cameroon, in which he unfolded his ritual.

Gabaski’s trick: saved six penalties

Before each pitch, he would kneel on the ground or appear to stare off into space, standing with his gloves outstretched holding a towel, almost as if he were praying. But subsequent images revealed that studied a bottle with a ‘chop’ that indicated the probabilities of the direction of each rival’s launch. Cash or not, stopped those of Moukoudi, N´Jie and Lea Siliki and moved Egypt to the final.

Before getting bigger again -even more, he measures 1.91 m.- in another penalty shootout, ‘warmed up’ stopping one to Mané during regular time. Although this time he received a second extra help, from Salah, who predicted where he would hit his teammate at Liverpool. He also pulled a miraculous hand off Bamba Dieng in a heads-up match early in extra time.

Later, in the decisive round, managed to stop another Bouna Sarr but not with the remaining four, perfectly executed despite guessing the trajectory. Abdelmonem and Lasheen failed and Senegal was crowned continental king. With the vortex of emotions, Gabaski forgot the bottle, which was picked up by a fanurging the African Football Confederation to deposit it in its museum as a living history of the competition.

Lehmann’s ‘chop’ and Unai Simón’s towel

Other curious tricks have preceded Gabaski’s bottle, apart from the study of the rival, to try to increase the chances of stopping a penalty. Similar to the Egyptian method, during the quarterfinals of the 2006 World Cup, Jens Lehmann went to the side of the net of his goal to consult a small piece of paper. A ‘chop’ in which they wrote down where the Argentines used to shoot. He stopped two, those of Cambiasso and Ayala. The same ones he stopped Unai Simón against Switzerland, also in the quarterfinals of the last European Championship. Although the Basque, like Gabaski, innovated, using a towel.