The grand finale of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX was defined: Pachuca against Atlas. From the outset, the confrontation looks very even and it will surely be a rather rough final because both have a great midfield and the defensive style of the Rojinegros will be difficult for the Tuzos.
However, those from Bella Airosa look like favorites to lift their seventh star, since throughout the 17 days they emerged as leaders, apart from being the best offense and tied as the best defense alongside the Foxes, showing that They are in the final for a reason.
The work of the Uruguayan William Almada It is respectful because just last semester the Hidalguenses were one of the worst teams, they had no idea about football, they had an irregular path and that led the board to thank the Uruguayan Paul Pezzolanowhich in a long time could do little.
The most important, Pachuca will close the grand finale in the Hidalgo Stadiumwhere he could not be defeated during the regular phase or the league. a brave America, who got up from his very poor participation in the tournament, could not hurt him and Atlético San Luis came close to overcoming him without achieving the objective.
To this we must add that their rival boasted of having been the best defense and did not receive more than three goals in the entire semester, however, Tigres was nothing to eliminate them, since the defense broke in the Volcanoending with a Emmanuel Aguilera injured.
this sunday in The hurricanethe Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari responded correctly when needed, by preventing the Chilean Diego Valdes scored in the first minutes by covering his two attempts, he also said no to a long-distance shot that had a goal label by Richard Sanchez.
There will be good competition, since Kevin Alvarez He has been one of the most constant right backs, having continuous arrival. Victor Guzman is at a good level, the same as Luis Chavez Y Erick Sanchezwhile the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra and the Colombian Aviles Hurtadothey are always dangerous from the sides.
Nor can it be forgotten that they have with them the second highest network breaker in the championship, the Argentine Nico Ibanezwho was present in the quarterfinals and semifinals, but apart from his great goalscoring instinct, he is someone who contributes a lot in the defensive area by leaving his area to try to recover the round and press.
The key to that Pachuca can beat the Atlas it will be to completely annul the Colombian Julian Quinoneswhich has been a nightmare throughout the Fiesta Grande, in addition to preventing the Argentine Julius Furch lower the balls into the area, which they will have to take care of Miguel Tapias and the also Argentine Gustavo Cabral.
However, what the team from Hidalgo must be very careful about is making mistakes in simple passes, which happened to them a lot against the Eagles, since several like Ibarra, stolen, Sanchez Y Guzman were inaccurate, which can pay dearly knowing that the Argentine helmsman Diego Coca he plays a lot of counterattack with his sprinters.
Finally, the Tuzos They have also known how to carburize their Basic Forces with the command of Almadathey have also found in Fernando Navarro a great shock, which was decisive both in the first leg and the second leg of the semifinals to change the face of the team.
