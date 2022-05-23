PACHUCA TO THE FINAL! PACHUCA TO THE FINAL!

THE LEADER WILL FIGHT FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP Los Tuzos danced to América at the Hidalgo Stadium and entered the final of Mexican soccer. Goodbye to the ‘Tanoneta’. DETAILS: https://t.co/tI2FysdGEZ pic.twitter.com/pPyRqkeVyC – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 23, 2022

The work of the Uruguayan William Almada It is respectful because just last semester the Hidalguenses were one of the worst teams, they had no idea about football, they had an irregular path and that led the board to thank the Uruguayan Paul Pezzolanowhich in a long time could do little.

DUELAZO Diego Cocca against Guillermo Almada. Two of the best strategists in Mexican soccer. Two teams that manage their game system to perfection. What’s coming! ? https://t.co/f1Wu5wo68Q pic.twitter.com/9jSBxzQobV – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 23, 2022

To this we must add that their rival boasted of having been the best defense and did not receive more than three goals in the entire semester, however, Tigres was nothing to eliminate them, since the defense broke in the Volcanoending with a Emmanuel Aguilera injured.

Oscar Ustari had two key interventions in two shots by Diego Valdés in the second minute of the game. pic.twitter.com/ySJvQXC6Xu – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 23, 2022

There will be good competition, since Kevin Alvarez He has been one of the most constant right backs, having continuous arrival. Victor Guzman is at a good level, the same as Luis Chavez Y Erick Sanchezwhile the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra and the Colombian Aviles Hurtadothey are always dangerous from the sides.

Romario Ibarra scored two goals in the important victory of @Tuzos and it is the #PlayerOfTheMatch – @CervezaTecate “It is a joint effort. The figure is the team” – Ibarra #ToWhoYouGo | #OfficialBeer #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/kzMH726HeG – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 23, 2022

The key to that Pachuca can beat the Atlas it will be to completely annul the Colombian Julian Quinoneswhich has been a nightmare throughout the Fiesta Grande, in addition to preventing the Argentine Julius Furch lower the balls into the area, which they will have to take care of Miguel Tapias and the also Argentine Gustavo Cabral.

Guillermo Almada reaches his second Final in Mexico. Guardians 2021 | Santos Laguna

Closure 2022 | Pachuca pic.twitter.com/kvWlD7pert – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 23, 2022

Finally, the Tuzos They have also known how to carburize their Basic Forces with the command of Almadathey have also found in Fernando Navarro a great shock, which was decisive both in the first leg and the second leg of the semifinals to change the face of the team.