Et took a while before Mats Hummels and Marco Rose faced the realities of the sobering Dortmund football evening that the more than 80,000 fans had to experience on Saturday. There had been angry whistles and a few “Rose raus” calls could be heard from the south stand, which was completely full for the first time in 763 days; Nevertheless, the coach and the defense chief initially tried to make the poor performance appear as positive as possible.

In all his statements after the game, Rose referred to his team’s good first 20 minutes. “The attitude, the fight that the boys brought, that was all right,” he said, and Mats Hummels added: “It’s done out of nowhere 0:2 at half time. From a counterattack and a shot that goes flat through the middle, which we deflect to make it 0:2.”