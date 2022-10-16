The Spaniard of GasGas at Phillip Island makes a full booty: he triumphs after a great performance in front of Oncu and his teammate Garcia and is world champion with two races to spare. 5th Nepa, 9th Foggia, 10th Rossi

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

Good the first. Izan Guevara immediately seizes the opportunity and in Australia hits the 2022 Moto3 title with the air of the predestined. World champion with two races to go: coronation that comes by winning the Phillip Island race as well. World-class hunger and talent. No calculator for the 18-year-old Spaniard: with 49 points ahead of Dennis Foggia and 56 over his teammate Sergio Garcia, on the eve, Izan could also be satisfied with prudent conduct. But no, starting seventh on the grid, Guevara goes upstream, takes to the top, elbowed and took everything: the race and the crown. On the podium with him are Deniz Oncu and Garcia: they tried to ruin the party, but Izan was stronger than everything, extraordinary especially for the desire to impose himself.

dry race, but … – Sun, dry track, but with dangerous wet patches especially near the curbs, slight delay at the start due to asphalt conditions and ‘dry race’. At the start Sergio Garcia sets the record straight: he wants to head off and win to try to take the world championship match to the next stage. In the early stages, in fact, he fights with Diogo Moreira and Ayumu Sasaki, but Izan peremptorily climbs up, while Daniel Holgado and Taiyo Furusato fall, with the Japanese slipping on the wet grass of the escape route, approaching dangerously the track. See also Players who will be at Qatar 2022 who play in amateur or semi-professional leagues

no calculations – On lap 9, Guevara takes the lead and begins to battle with his partner in a quartet, including Sasaki and Deniz Oncu, who breaks away from the rest of the group to fight for the victory. On the straight, Guevara’s draw is portentous, but he has no room to escape and the positions are constantly shuffled with reflections on the world championships. Guevara, however, does not make any calculations, he starts the last lap in third position, but in a handful of corners he sows his rivals and reaches the finish line with a margin. The one who gives him the crown. Deserved and also applauded by comrade Garcia. At the foot of the podium Sasaki preceding Stefano Nepa, good 5th, John McPhee, Diogo Moreira and Joel Kelso. Two Italians complete the top-10: 9th Dennis Foggia and 10th Riccardo Rossi.

izan, career as a predestined – Izan Guevara, 18, Majorcan like illustrious crowned predecessors such as Jorge Lorenzo, whose father Chico has shaped his talent, and Joan Mir, hits the title only in the second year in the world championship. After winning the European Talent Cup in 2019 and the CEV Moto3 in 2020, he made his debut in Moto3 in 2021, hitting his first win in Austin, in what is also his first podium in the World Championship. This season, with enormous quality and a lot of character, he is recovering from a difficult start, only one podium in the first five races, to hit 6 wins and wear the rainbow jersey. Bravo to climb the rankings by cutting down the attacks, both by Dennis Foggia and his teammate Sergio Garcia, on the most quoted paper. “I had an incredible race, like the whole season, in which we almost always got the best – the excited words of Guevara -. I pushed in all the moments of the race in the leading group because I wanted to win and I did it. when I was a child I preferred motorbikes to football and it went well: I thank those who supported me and the Aspar GasGas team “. Yes, the Aspar team is now waiting for him in Moto2 in 2023 and for GasGas there is more glory after Sam Sunderland’s success in the Dakar. Applause to all. See also Ricardo Cadena's 5 concerns with Chivas to face Atlas in the second leg of the quarterfinals

moto3, australian gp 2022: order of arrival – Moto3 GP Australia, order of arrival:

Izan Guevara 37’38.7620 Deniz Öncü +0.345 Sergio Garcia +0.460 Ayumu Sasaki +0.560 Stefano Nepa +7.428 John McPhee + 7.496 Diogo Moreira +7.574 Joel Kelso +7.575 Dennis Foggia +16.794 Riccardo Rossi +16.831 David Muñoz +17.066 Carlos Tatay +17.768 Ivan Ortola +17.884 Xavier Artigas +21.354 Jaume Masia +22.414

moto3, the world rankings after the australian gp – Moto3, the world ranking after the Australian GP:

Izan Guevara 290 (world champion) Sergio Garcia 225 John Dennis 223 Ayumu Sasaki 207 Deniz Öncü 174 Jaume Masia 164 Tatsuki Suzuki 128 Andrea Migno 100 Diogo Moreira 93 Daniel Holgado 88