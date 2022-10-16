The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to cancel Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and André Janones (Forward).

The PL candidate’s lawyers claim that Janones is a “fake news factory” against Bolsonaro. They declare that he abuses the media. And they ask that profiles of the elected deputy on social media be suspended until the end of the 2nd round of the election.

According to the argument, the presidential ticket formed by Lula with Alckmin in the vice seat has electoral benefits from Janones’ conduct and knowledge of the deputy’s way of acting. The probability of the plate being revoked is small.

Bolsonaro’s campaign claims are of 2 different types:

injunction – provisional decision to suspend Janones profiles immediately until the 2nd round;

– provisional decision to suspend Janones profiles immediately until the 2nd round; Merit – that, at the end of the process, Janones’ diploma of elected deputy and the candidacy registration of the ticket that has Lula as the main name and Alckmin as vice-president be revoked.

The piece, dated this Saturday (15.Oct.2022), is signed by lawyers Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho Neto, Eduardo Augusto Vieira de Carvalho, Ademar Aparecido da Costa Filho, Maria Almeida Morais and Marina Furlan Otman. read the intact (2 MB).

“André Janones, a senior member of candidate Lula’s campaign, has organized a true electoral crusade against candidate Jair Bolsonaro, through the massive, systematic and coordinated sharing of slanderous, defamatory, false and decontextualized content”says the Bolsonaro campaign.

The petition lists Janones’ social media posts that, according to the authors, amount to media abuse.

According to the authors, these contents are divided into 4 types: “Knownly untrue”, “offensive to honor”, “aimed at reducing the effectiveness of judicial decisions” and “derogatory to the performance of the Judiciary and opposing lawyers”.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers, with some passages in capital letters, also state that:

“As already demonstrated, we are faced with a huge structure of coordinated disinformation, which has all the profiles of André Janones’ social networks, with hundreds, perhaps thousands of posts offensive to Jair Bolsonaro. This is a true FAKE NEWS FACTORY, with massive, orderly and systematic production, aimed at OFFENDING and DISINFORMING wholesale. Taking down Janones’ social networks until the end of the elections would truly mean disarming a digital criminal, who attacks democracy, the electoral process, the fairness and legitimacy of the 2022 elections. would stanch, in a necessary and effective way, a true continuous crime perpetrated against the voter himself!”

Regarding the relationship between Janones and the PT ticket, Bolsonaro’s lawyers say that:

“Now, there is absolutely no need to talk about the lack of knowledge of the candidates of the Brasil da Esperança Coalition in relation to André Janones’ performance in social networks, behold, in addition to the remarkable repercussion of the publications made by the Investigated, there is the great proximity between the Investigated and the information – provided by André Janones – that the candidate Lula would be satisfied with his support. In other words: what we have, in the case of the case, is a deliberate, organized and illegal effort with the sole objective of degrading the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro, which has the support and unison collaboration of all those investigated.”

Jair Bolsonaro’s representatives also mention a statement given by the deputy to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper:

“On fighting ‘fake with fake’, André Janones gave an interview to Folha de São Paulo, and said that his strategy – which relies heavily on the massive sharing of false information – “is undeniably harmful, it greatly harms democracy. This debate scratches democracy, Bolsonaro’s victory kills democracy. If Bolsonaro wins these elections, he will have achieved his great goal: to establish a dictatorship through democratic means. I know the damage to democracy, but if that’s the price to save it, I’m willing to pay. After the 30th, we will have four years to discuss proposals.”

Lula lured André Janones into his alliance in early August. Federal deputy (now re-elected) for Minas Gerais, he was a pre-candidate for President of the Republic.

Janones is a politician with a knack for social media, something rare in Lula’s surroundings. He does not participate in the hard core of the presidential campaign, occupied mainly by PT members who have followed Lula for decades.

In practice, the re-elected federal deputy has been a kind of “Shock Troop” lulist on the internet.