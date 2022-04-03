The VR46 team from Turin initially fights with Aldeguer, then after the fall of the Spaniard he controls Chantra who had beaten him in Indonesia. Ogura 3rd, Arbolino 6th

Paolo Ianieri

Great, great Celestino Vietti in Moto2. A little more than an hour after Dennis Foggia's last defeat in Moto3, the Turinese is making the big voice in Moto2, with a success, the second in three races, which launches him even more solitary at the top of the World Championship . A perfect race, that of 'Celin', who in the early stages of the race must sweat against the great surprise of the Argentine weekend, the Spaniard Fermin Aldeguer, who started from pole position and who seemed to be able to do good and bad weather in that by Termas de Rio Hondo. Instead, after an initial flaw by Luca Boscoscuro's driver, it is Vietti who takes the lead, dragging the 16-year-old talent from Murcia with him. However, the two-way escape ended after 7 laps, when in an attempt to overtake Vietti, who had gone slightly long in braking, Aldeguer slipped inside. In closing the trajectory, however, Vietti's Kalex comes into contact with the Boscoscuro of the Spaniard who has the worst: spinning legs in the air and great flight. Outside Aldeguer, however, the danger for Vietti becomes Somkiat Chantra, the Thai who had beaten him two weeks ago in Indonesia and who, lap after lap, comes back under threat. When Vietti, during the 11th lap goes long once again, Chantra takes the opportunity to take the lead, but his leadership lasts just one lap, because Vietti overtakes him and from that moment stretches tenth after tenth, up to close below the checkered flag with a lead of 1 "538.

the accomplishments of valentino rossi – “Celestino is a beast, a racing animal – his ‘boss’ Valentino Rossi applauds him in a TV link on Sky from Imola -. In practice we are always apprehensive because he is a bit behind, then for the race it seems that another driver is coming, the real one. Today he was scary, congratulations to him, now he is doing well in the championship ”. For his part, Vietti does not lose his seraphic calm. “The race was difficult, hard fought, I made a few mistakes but in the end I’m happy with how it went, also because we couldn’t work with the usual calm. The most important thing was to be able to understand more and more how to ride this bike and what I need to go fast ”.

With two victories and a second place, the VR46 driver after just three races is already on a solitary escape in the championship with 70 points, 21 more than Aron Canet (49 points), the Spaniard of the Sito Pons team who at the end of a great duel at the very end he loses third place, preceded by the Japanese Ai Ogura, due to a double presence on the podium of the Asia team duo, who generally occupy the third (Chantra, 45 points) and fourth (Ogura, 36) position. Fifth is the Englishman Joel Dixon, who in the last laps has the better of Tony Arbolino, 6th ahead of Pedro Acosta and Albert Arenas. No other Italian in the points, with Romano Fenati the best of the others, 18th. "I think about the World Cup but not too much, I will have to understand when you can get a result and, when you can't, be satisfied. I am calm and relaxed, I enjoy this moment ".