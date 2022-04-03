Ukraine-Russia War, “I am personally trying to prepare myself for the images and videos that will come from Mariupol when she is released. They will probably be even more devastating” than those of Bucha. This was stated by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in a live broadcast on Twitter.

“Russia is worse than ISIS”, Kuleba reiterated, wondering “what kind of values” do Russian soldiers who “rape and torture” have.

“We are already working to prosecute all those involved in these crimes – he continued – We know the number of military units stationed in Bucha and other villages. It may take some time, but we will also work together with our partners and the International Criminal Court. “.

Kuleba then warned: whoever should “question” the need to supply Ukraine with any kind of weapon that “he is asking” will share the responsibility, not only for the victims of the Bucha massacre, but also for all other crimes committed by Russia in the currently occupied territories “.