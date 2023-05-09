He mother’s day in mexico, which is celebrated every May 10, is approaching. Many children give gifts to their parentsHowever, many times that gift is not what mothers expect.

For know what mothers want to receive as a giftmarket researcher Planning Quant, has conducted a survey asking mothers what they do and do not want to receive as a gift on May 10th.

The results may surprise some. You must bear in mind that each mother is different and the tastes in terms of gifts as well.

The gifts that Mexican mothers want to receive

Among the gifts that moms expect to receive, the study found that the 22% of them expect to spend time together with their sons and daughters, while 18% expect to receive affection.

Among moms who do expect a gift, 22% said they want receive flowersfollowed by 13% who wait clothes11% who want chocolates10% looking for a invitation to have breakfast, lunch or dinner, and 9% expect a perfume.

On the other hand, the study revealed that the gifts that mothers do not want to receive are those related to the kitchen, such as utensils or appliances, as well as household items in general.

Regarding the plans of Mexicans to celebrate Mother’s Day77% will do so in a house, either their own or that of a relative, while only 27% will go to a restaurant and 6% will go to a show.

The survey found that 70% of people will celebrate Mother’s Day this year, compared to 80% last year. Of those who will not celebrate it, 39% will do so because their mother is no longer alive and 24% because they consider the date to be just a business day. In addition, 21% of those consulted said that they will not celebrate it due to lack of money.

Regarding the gifts that Mexicans plan to give their mothers, 43% plan to give flowers, followed by 31% who expect to give clothes, and 24% who plan to give breakfast, lunch or dinner. In addition, 22% plan to give chocolates, 19% will give shoes and 16% a perfume.

However, regardless of the gift, it should be borne in mind that every mom is different, and what one may consider a wonderful gift, another may not be interested in. Therefore, it is important to ask and listen to moms to find out what they really want to receive on their special day.