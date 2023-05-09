Special force will act on the border with Mexico to contain expected flow after the end of restrictions against covid-19

the gThe Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott, sent this Monday (8.May.2023) members of the Tactical Border Force, a new unit of the National Guard, to act in “critical points” where immigrants try to enter the United States illegally.

The measure is, according to Abbott, a response to the expected increase in the migratory flow after the end of Title 42 on Thursday (May 11). The information is from Reuters.

“They will be deployed at critical points along the border to intercept, repel and drive back migrants trying to illegally enter Texas.“, he said.

The National Guard’s elite team will act by identifying crossing points and closing them. Still according to the governor, they will have access to aircraft, boats, night vision equipment and shock equipment.

TITLE 42

The measure was announced on the eve of the suspension of the measure called “Title 42”. The law that had been applied since 2020 allowed for the blocking or immediate expulsion of immigrants who were at the border without documentation to enter US territory. The measure will be lifted on May 11, 2023.