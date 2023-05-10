Mexico.-In the entertainment world there are many artists who they have their moment of success and glory and enjoy it; there are those who remain, remain in force and never stop working.

But there are also others who for different reasons stay away from the stage and their fans always wait to see them. On Mother’s Day today DEBATE remember some famous actresses who have succeeded, then they have been absent for different reasons and reappear for their love of acting.

Ana Layevksa: This beautiful actress, who stood out from her youth in various roles in soap operas, including ‘La madrastra’, alongside Victoria Ruffo and later in others such as ‘Dear enemy’, has stayed away from Mexican stages, as she has focused to have a brilliant stage career in USES.

In the USA, she has remained in force by participating in melodramas such as ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, ‘Lady and Worker’ and ‘The Negotiator’, but the Mexican public misses seeing her work in this country that has projected her internationally.

‘Mi secreto’ and ‘Triada’ are the recent projects in which Ana Layevska (originally from Ukraine) has participated and stands out as an actress, since she does not stop working, but her Mexican fans they want to see her in more productions here.

Layevska has been married since 2014 to Rodrigo Moreira, an industrial engineer, both parents of two girls.

Ana Layevska and daughters. Instagram photo

Lola Merino: This talented 53-year-old Spanish actress has stood out since the eighties in Televisa soap operas such as ‘Pasión y poder’, ‘My second mother’ ‘Corazón salvaje’, ‘Dos hogares’ and ‘My husband has a family’, but suddenly left acting.

It was not until 2022 when Lola Merino reappeared in ‘Corona de lágrimas 2’, a production by José Alberto Castro and where she worked alongside other actors such as África Zavala, Victoria Ruffo, Arturo Carmona and Maribel Guardia.

Lola Merino and the actor Ernesto Laguardia. Instagram photo

Karyme Lozano: Karyme debuted as an actress in the nineties in the telenovela ‘Volver a empezar’, along with Yuri and Chayanne, and for almost twenty years she remained in force in them by appearing in other stories such as ‘Puebo chico, infierno grande’, ‘El manantial ‘ and ‘My beloved girl’.

During 2014 Karime had her last performance in ‘I want to love you’, then she was away from melodramas for several years and in 2022 she reappeared in ‘My secret’, so her fans are excited to see her again.

In addition, Karyme made public on Instagram in recent days that he is back on Televisa and will soon start recording a new story.

Karyme Lozano and her only daughter. Instagram photo

Mariana Garza: Mariana, a 52-year-old native of CDMX, famous since her childhood after having belonged to the Timbiriche group, began a career as an actress and during the 90s and 2000s she acted successfully in stories such as ‘Reach for a star’, ‘A flor de piel ‘ and ‘Dawn’.

At the same time, he had a musical career, but in 2013 he acted for the last time in the soap opera “Mentir para vivir”, however, he had some theater appearances in CDMX.

Her fans have always missed her and in 2022 she reappears in ‘Vencer la ausencia’, a Televisa production.

Mariana Garza and her daughter. Instagram photo

Adela Noriega: After her debut as an actress in the soap opera ‘Principessa’, in 1984 when she was 15 years old, Adela successfully embarked on a career as an actress and starred in other stories such as ‘Quinceañera’ and ‘Sweet challenge’ in the eighties.

Then in the nineties she established herself as an actress, as she continued starring in other novels such as ‘Guadalupe’, ‘María Isabel’ and ‘El privilegio de amar’. The last performance she had was in 2008 in ‘Fuego en la sangre’, a story in which she starred with Jorge Salinas and Pablo Montero, since then “it is conspicuous by its absence in show business”.

Adela Noriega’s life is a mystery, since it is not really known where she lives, since she is never seen in public and has no social networks, It is also said that she became the mother of a familybut on some occasion she said that it is her nephew who everyone points to as her son.

Many fans have forgotten Adela, but the vast majority remember her, continue to admire her and hope soon to enjoy her in a television project.

Adela Noriega. Instagram photo

