On the night of Tuesday, May 9, at least one Military helicopter was captured flying over some sectors of Culiacán, Sinaloaa fact that immediately brings to life the memory of ‘Culiacanazo 2.0’ and other military operations among the inhabitants.

Information compiled by DEBATE indicates that what is popularly known as ‘boludo’ circulated through the south of CuliacánSinaloa, particularly son Valle Alto, Barrancos, Pemex neighborhood, Palmito and the surroundings.

A video that began to circulate on social networks shows the moment in which the helicopter flew at low altitude for one of the mentioned areas.

Reports that reached the newsroom indicate that the force of the air unit was even felt at the doors and windows, which trembled at the height of the overflight.

So far the municipal or state authorities have provided a statement some in relation to the rounds.

culichis memories

On at least two occasions, the inhabitants of the Sinaloan capital witnessed what is apparently a pattern in military action: helicopters flew over some areas of Culiacán one day before major operations.

The first occasion, and one that everyone surely remembers, was on the night of January 4, at dawn on January 5, a strong squad of the Mexican Army and National Guard detained Ovidio Guzmán in the community of Jesús María.