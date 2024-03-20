DAccording to the police, the intensively searched mother of a woman found dead on the Rhine near Hockenheim is also dead. Emergency services discovered a body in a lake near Bad Schönborn (Karlsruhe district), which “apparently” was the 51-year-old mother. police and public prosecutors said on Wednesday. Based on what we know so far, it can be assumed that she was also killed with violence. The “Badische Neuesten Nachrichten” had previously reported.

After the body of a 27-year-old was found on the banks of the Rhine near Hockenheim (Rhein-Neckar district) around two weeks ago, investigators searched for the mother and the then five-week-old baby of the woman killed. The 27-year-old – a Ukrainian refugee – had lived with her mother and baby in a refugee accommodation in the Rhein-Neckar district.

According to the statement, two suspects arrested last week come from the personal environment of those killed, according to previous findings. There is therefore an urgent suspicion of “communal treacherous murder to cover up a crime”. According to their own statements, the investigators assume that the two first killed the grandmother on the evening of March 6th and the baby's mother a few hours later.

The 43 and 44 year old suspects were arrested on Wednesday last week. They are in custody. They had the woman's baby with them. According to the public prosecutor's office, the girl, who was just a few weeks old, was unharmed. It is now in the care of the youth welfare office.

No information about the murder weapon

Neither the police nor the public prosecutor's office wanted to confirm a report in the “Bild” newspaper on Saturday that those arrested were a married couple. According to the report, the two had been telling neighbors and work colleagues in recent months about the supposedly impending birth of their own daughter. They are said to have killed the woman in order to pass the baby off as theirs.

A passer-by discovered the dead woman on the Thursday before last near the banks of the Rhine at a so-called NATO ramp. After an autopsy, it was determined that the 27-year-old died from external violence. The spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office initially did not provide any information about the possible course of the crime or a possible weapon.

60 police officers are currently working on the case. Investigators also noticed a mysterious fireplace near where the body was found. According to their own statements, the police believe that the fire is connected to the woman's killing. A police spokesman initially did not provide any further information.