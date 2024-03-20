According to Fidúcia, a client used a “proprietary database” to make illegal queries

The Fidúcia Sociedade de Crédito ao Microempreendedor e a Empresa de Porte Limitada, a company accused by the BC (Central Bank) of having leaked data from more than 46,000 Pix keys, denied that customer information had been disclosed.

In a note, the financial institution stated that a customer requested information on a large scale, but was blocked. He reported that no banking data, registration information or Pix keys were leaked.

“This unusual activity requesting confirmation of Pix keys was promptly identified by the technology provider and quickly blocked”said Fidúcia. “The client was discontinued with Fidúcia and had his contract terminated due to an operation different from that foreseen in the contract”the statement added.

The company highlighted that no customer was the victim of improper financial transactions and that no balance was subtracted or altered. In the statement issued, the BC itself had informed that the incident did not result in money movements.

Fidúcia also said it had taken preventive measures, in line with the Central Bank, to prevent undue consultations from occurring again. The financial institution said it is using the Pix key data partial data hiding feature, requested by the monetary authority.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

A total of 46,093 Pix keys belonging to Fidúcia Sociedade de Crédito ao Microempreendedor e a Empresa de Porte Limitada customers had their registration data leaked, according to the Central Bank on Tuesday (19 March).

According to the BC, the leak was due to specific failures in the payment institution's systems. The exposure, informed the BC, was recorded in registration data, which does not affect the movement of money. Data protected by banking secrecy, such as balances, passwords and statements, were not exposed.

With information from Brazil Agency.