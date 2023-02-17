A mother identified as Ivey Marie Lewis, who was also pregnant, is processed by the authorities for allegedly having murdered his 3-year-old son, apparently because the little one urinated on the bed.

The events occurred in the city of Tacoma, in the state of Washington, USA. The authorities arrived at the house after “responding to a third-hand report of a child who was unresponsive and cold to the touch in an apartment,” according to the Tacoma Police Department said.

However, they found the dead child, whose body had bruises, burn marks and cuts, detailed the newspaper ‘Mirror’. As stated, the minor had marks on his body indicating that he had been struck with a blunt object. At first, the mother indicated that the child had a habit of hitting the walls.

However, when the authorities found blood spattered on the walls of the house, the woman confessed that he had hit the child with a belt and an electric cable as punishment, since the minor had urinated on the mattress.

At 7:35 pm yesterday, officers went to a third-party report of an unresponsive child in an apartment in the 3200 blk of S Mason Ave. Officers were let inside & led to a 3-yr-old male who was declared deceased on scene. Detectives booked a 25-yr-old female on scene for Murder 2. pic.twitter.com/hbGPqGOszI — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) February 13, 2023

The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was a blunt force trauma to the head. Meanwhile, the mother faces second-degree murder charges and is in pretrial detention, the aforementioned outlet reported.

Similarly, it was reported that there was another infant in the home, who “was taken into protective custody.” Meanwhile, the aunt of the deceased minor indicated that her nephew was “the sweetest guy i ever knew, he was always smiling, very polite and always expressing how much he loved those close to him and we are all so devastated”. She also explained that the other child is under one year of age.

