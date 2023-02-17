The single-seater with which Alpine is presented at the starting line of the 2023 Formula 1 season is called A523.

The Renault sports brand renews its commitment to the circus with a partially revised lineup, given that the confirmed Esteban Ocon will be joined by the newcomer Pierre Gasly.

An entirely transalpine couple who will have to try to bring the French flag as high as possible with the car built by the technicians directed by Pat Fry and Matt Harman, which compared to last season has decidedly more aggressive forms and eager to get into the fight for the podium .

For all the details and secrets of the A523, we refer you to the in-depth analysis of our Franco Nugnes e George Piolabut to understand on what basis the car is built, we provide you with the technical data sheet below.

Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

ALPINE A523 – TECHNICAL SHEET

Chassis Carbon fiber and aluminum honeycomb molded composite monocoque manufactured by BWT Alpine F1 Team and designed for maximum strength and minimum weight. It integrates the Renault E-Tech 2023 powertrain as a self-supporting element. Front suspension The upper and lower carbon fiber wishbones operate an internal balance wheel through a push-rod system. This is linked to a torsion bar and a pair of shock absorbers mounted within the front section of the monocoque. Aluminum uprights, standard BBS machined magnesium rims and standard nut covers. Rear suspension Carbon fiber upper and lower wishbones with push-rod actuated torsion bars and shock absorbers mounted transversely to the drivetrain within the carbon suspension mount. Aluminum uprights, standard BBS machined magnesium rims and FIA standard wheel nut caps. Transmission and hydraulic system Semi-automatic eight-speed carbon transmission with reverse. Hydraulically operated “Quickshift” system to maximize the smoothness and speed of gear changes with a hydraulically operated differential. Additional hydraulic controls to operate the powertrain, power steering, DRS and clutch. Power supply system Rubber tank with Kevlar reinforcement, approved with the incorporation of the fuel supply system priming pump. Control unit MES-Microsoft standard electronic control unit. Braking system Carbon discs and pads. Brembo SpA brake calipers and master cylinder, with perfectly integrated “brake by wire” system. Driving seat Removable pilot seat made of anatomically shaped carbon composite, with six-point safety belt for a complete set ballasted up to 80 kg. Integrated into the steering wheel are the gearshift controls, clutch lever, DRS and driver display options.

Dimensions and weight

Total weight: 796kg with pilot, cameras and ballast

Renault E-TECH RE23 – technical characteristics

Motor Displacement V6 1.6L Number of cylinders 6 Maximum number of revolutions 15,000 rpm Boost pressure Unique turbocharger, unlimited boost pressure (rated at 5 bar abs) Maximum fuel flow 100kg/h Fuel quantity allowed per race Max 110kg Configuration V6 at 90° Bore 80mm Race 53mm Motor shaft height 90mm Number of valves 4 per cylinder, or 24 Diet Direct injection Energy recovery systems MGU-K turns Max 50,000 rpm MGU-K power Max 120kW Energy recovered from the MGU-K Max 2 MJ/revolution Energy released by the MGU-K Max 4 MJ/revolution MGU-H revs >100,000 rpm Energy recovered from the MGU-H Unlimited General data Weight Minimum 150kg Number of powertrains allowed per rider in 2020 3 internal combustion engines, 3 turbochargers, 3 MGU-H, 3 MGU-K and 2 ES/CU 8 exhaust systems Total power More than 950 hp