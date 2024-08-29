Mother Makes Hard Content, Son Directs Her: “I’m Not Ashamed”

The professional collaboration between Brazilian porn star Andressa Urach and her 19-year-old son Arthur is causing a stir on social media: the boy, in fact, is the director of the hard content starring the woman.

“Sometimes I think: ‘it’s disgusting’, but I’m not ashamed, for me it’s really a job, also because she’s my mother and I’m not attracted to it” said the young man, who however responded to the criticism.

In the past, in fact, Arthur had written on his Instagram profile: “We don’t care what they say about us, talk badly or well but talk about us”.

The story did not go unnoticed on social media with users commenting mostly negatively on the story. “The mother is a porn star and the son, the son she gave birth to, is the one who films the mother? What is the world turning into?” wrote one user.